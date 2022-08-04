Warriors’ Jordan Poole makes appearance at Storm vs. Lynx game

While soaking up the offseason, Jordan Poole is still making stops on his NBA championship tour. On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors breakout guard made an appearance at the Climate Arena in Seattle for the Seattle Storm’s WNBA contest against the Minnesota Lynx.

Poole sat courtside while wearing a Sue Bird No. 10 Storm jersey. With Poole in attendance, the Storm ran away with an 89-77 victory over the Lynx. Following their win on Wednesday, the Storm improved to a 20-12 record on the season.

Four-time WNBA All-Star Breanna Stewart led the Storm with a game-high 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field with four made 3-pointers along with eight boards, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Bird added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor with six dimes and four rebounds in 26 minutes for the Storm.

