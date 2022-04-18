Warriors’ Jordan Poole left off Most Improved Player of the Year finalist list

On Saturday, Jordan Poole continued his explosive campaign with a red-hot 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a game one win over the Denver Nuggets to start the postseason.

Despite his fiery performance in his playoff debut highlighting his breakout year during the 2021-22 season, the third-year Warriors guard was left off the list of finalists for the league’s Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Instead of Poole, three All-Stars headlined the list of finalists for the MIP award, including Memphis guard Ja Morant, Cleveland guard Darius Garland and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Via @NBA on Twitter:

