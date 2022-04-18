Warriors’ Jordan Poole left off Most Improved Player of the Year finalist list
On Saturday, Jordan Poole continued his explosive campaign with a red-hot 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a game one win over the Denver Nuggets to start the postseason.
Despite his fiery performance in his playoff debut highlighting his breakout year during the 2021-22 season, the third-year Warriors guard was left off the list of finalists for the league’s Most Improved Player of the Year award.
Instead of Poole, three All-Stars headlined the list of finalists for the MIP award, including Memphis guard Ja Morant, Cleveland guard Darius Garland and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.
Via @NBA on Twitter:
The 2021-22 Finalists for KIA NBA Most Improved Player #KiaMIP@dariusgarland22 of the @cavs @JaMorant of the @memgrizz @DejounteMurray of the @spurs pic.twitter.com/tKR0zuPVLU
— NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2022
