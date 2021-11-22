Jordan Poole joins Kevin Durant with unique stat line in Warriors’ win

Poole joins KD as only Warriors with this unique stat line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole joined Kevin Durant as the only two Warriors players to have accomplished this rare feat.

That sentence alone is impressive enough, it doesn't even matter what the context is.

Poole, who scored 33 points on 10-of-13 from the floor and 8-of-11 from 3-point range, helped carry the Warriors to an impressive 119-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Chase Center.

Poole's extremely efficient shooting night put him amongst elite Warriors company.

Jordan Poole tonight:



33 PTS

10-13 FG

8-11 3P (career-high)



Only one other Warriors player in franchise history has ever scored that many points on 13 shots or fewer — Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/yMi82n619O — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 22, 2021

Poole and Durant being the only two players to have scored that many points on 13 or fewer shots is rather surprising given the Warriors' elite shooting over the years from players such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Nevertheless a very impressive feat for Poole, who is quickly becoming a possible third "Splash Brother" candidate.

Poole's 33 points Sunday night was his second game in a row scoring 30-plus points, and his third so far this season. On a night where Curry only scored 12 points, the Warriors were lucky that the third-year guard stepped up.