Warriors' Jordan Poole hits half-court buzzer-beater vs. 76ers

Just like Steph: Poole hits half-court buzzer-beater vs. Sixers

With two Curry's already in the same building, Jordan Poole might as well be the third.

The Warriors trailed the Philadelphia 76ers for the entire first half of Wednesday night's game between the two teams at Chase Center.

Losing 61-52 at halftime, a thrilling Jordan Poole buzzer-beater from half-court gave the Warriors a much-needed spark heading into the second half.

JP BEATS THE BUZZER FROM BEYOND HALF COURT pic.twitter.com/CrI9sRrZr2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 25, 2021

Half-court heaves are a Curry specialty, and with both Steph and Seth battling it out on the court Wednesday night, it's not surprising that one fell in.

It just so happens that neither of the Curry's were responsible.

Poole's impressive 3-pointer might have been the spark the Warriors needed to overcome the double-digit deficit.