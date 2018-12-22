Warriors' Jordan Bell treats fans at taco truck in epic Christmas move

Warriors big man Jordan Bell hit a taco truck Friday night in Oakland, and left quite an impression by buying everyone's food and posing for pictures.

Jordan Bell sure knows how to make fans while staying in the holiday spirit.

The Warriors big man hit a taco truck Friday night in Oakland, and left quite an impression on one family.

Bell, who grew up in Southern California, couldn't have landed in a better spot. He won an NBA championship in his first season (he was a parade legend!), and he's an important piece again this season, especially after Damian Jones' injury left the Warriors thin on the interior.

Bell seems to know and appreciate his fortune, as evidenced by this recent tweet.

The feeling is mutual, Jordan. We also like tacos. And Christmas.

