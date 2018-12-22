Warriors' Jordan Bell treats fans at taco truck in epic Christmas move originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Jordan Bell sure knows how to make fans while staying in the holiday spirit.

The Warriors big man hit a taco truck Friday night in Oakland, and left quite an impression on one family.

Went to the taco truck for dinner.. my son said Daddy ain't that Jordan Bell .. he bought everyone food who was there ✊🏾@1jordanbell ... thanks for the pix with my son..oh yea thanks for dem tacos #DubNation pic.twitter.com/YCc7jDZs9f — ? & ! (@TjaderDaRaider) December 22, 2018

Really nice meeting y'all too https://t.co/8geWnQVPXZ — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) December 22, 2018

Bell, who grew up in Southern California, couldn't have landed in a better spot. He won an NBA championship in his first season (he was a parade legend!), and he's an important piece again this season, especially after Damian Jones' injury left the Warriors thin on the interior.

Bell seems to know and appreciate his fortune, as evidenced by this recent tweet.

The Bay really has some of the most down to earth people I've ever met!!! — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) December 21, 2018

The feeling is mutual, Jordan. We also like tacos. And Christmas.