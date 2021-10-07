Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga tweaked knee in win over Nuggets

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Wednesday said rookie Jonathan Kuminga tweaked his knee in the fourth quarter during a 118-116 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Kuminga logged just six minutes in the contest and eventually left the game for the locker room early in the fourth quarter. The exact play when the injury occurred is not known but he did not appear to limp or need assistance while walking.

Kerr, speaking after the game, wasn’t sure which knee Kuminga tweaked.

“I don’t have an update,” Kerr said. “I think he tweaked his knee so the training staff is checking him out now.”

The seventh overall pick has played sparingly with the Warriors during their two preseason games. He has registered just eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes between his two appearances, only playing in the second half.

The Warriors have spent much of the preseason figuring out how they plan to use Kuminga this season. Kerr said his role has not yet been figured out and that the team will be looking at several different options for rotations and playing time in training camp.

Kuminga has not practiced much with the starters on the team so it does not appear that he will have a large role, at least to begin the season. Certainly, it will be worth monitoring to see the extent of his knee injury and how that may impact things moving forward.

Golden State returns to play on Friday versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

