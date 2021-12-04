Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga throws down huge dunk in G League

Kuminga throws down monster dunk for Santa Cruz in G League originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Both levels of the Warriors' organization were producing highlight-reel dunks Friday night.

Around the same time that Juan Toscano-Anderson posterized former Warriors center JaVale McGee Friday night at Chase Center, Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga threw down a dunk of his own in the Santa Cruz Warriors' G League game against the South Bay Lakers.

Kuminga threw down a MONSTER slam in tonight’s G League game 😱pic.twitter.com/fi2XsYy7aa — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

Kuminga has impressed at both the NBA and G League levels early on in his rookie season, and might have just delivered his best highlight yet.

He appeared to fumble the ball twice but surprisingly recovered and certainly made up for it.

The rookie finished with 27 points on 11-of-22 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range in 32 minutes of action.

The Warriors are hoping that Kuminga will be dunking like that in the NBA for many years to come.