Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga to return on Sunday vs. Jazz after missing six games

While Steph Curry is set to miss Sunday’s contest against the Utah Jazz with a rest day, the Golden State Warriors will welcome back a key contributor in the rotation.

After a six-game absence due to a knee injury, Jonathan Kuminga is slated to make his return to the court on Sunday against the Jazz at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Jonathan Kuminga will make his return tonight from recent knee tendinitis. Missed six games. Andrew Wiggins remains out. Gary Payton II will play. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 7, 2024

In his third season since being drafted by the Warriors in 2021, Kuminga is averaging a career-best 16.3 points per game on 52.8% shooting from the field to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 70 games.

Along with Curry, the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins for the second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. With Curry and Wiggins out, the Warriors will start Brandin Podziemski and Chris Paul alongside Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Kuminga will come off the bench in his return.

The Warriors will welcome Collin Sexton, Keyonte George and the Jazz at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Bay Area.

