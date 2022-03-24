Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga reaches rare air with latest 20-point game

Jonathan Kuminga on Wednesday produced his fifth 20-point game of the season to help lead the Golden State Warriors to a 118-104 win over the Miami Heat.

With the Warriors short-handed, Kuminga earned his ninth start of the season and scored 22 points and five rebounds to snap a three-game losing streak. He went 9-of-17 from the field and finished a plus-26 on the court, the highest mark of any player in the game.

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry due to a foot injury while head coach Steve Kerr opted to hold out Draymond Green and Klay Thompson on the second night of a back-to-back. Jordan Poole scored a team-high 30 points while Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee each added 22 points.

With the performance, Kuminga became the first teenager in franchise history to record five 20-point games in a season. It is his first time hitting that threshold since scoring 21 in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on March 8.

The seventh pick is averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds on 51.6% shooting from the field in 61 appearances. He had his best stretch of the season prior to the All-Star break after scoring in double figures in eight straight games during that span.

Kuminga is highly regarded within the Warriors organization. With his unique blend of strength and athleticism, Kuminga has the potential to develop into one of the best players at both ends of the court in the game. He has shown glimpses of that throughout the year.

