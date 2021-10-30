Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga pulled up to watch Moses Moody in G League

Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga was among those in attendance on Friday to watch teammate Moses Moody and the Santa Cruz Warriors host Capitanes de la Ciudad de México.

The Warriors announced that Moody would join Santa Cruz in the NBA G League and play in the contest on Friday in an effort to get him additional playing time. Moody has logged just three appearances with Golden State to this point, totaling 10 minutes.

Moody produced 17 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 29 minutes of work during the 107-96 loss. He finished by converting on 7-of-16 shot attempts from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range, as Santa Cruz opened up the preseason.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the plan was for Moody to rejoin the team on Saturday and be available to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He will likely shuttle back and forth between Santa Cruz and Golden State often with playing time at a minimum.

Kerr also said Kuminga could debut with the Warriors after dealing with a strained right patellar tendon suffered in the preseason. He was cleared to return to practice on Oct. 23 and has made steady progress in his recovery to this point.

The two players will each be back with Golden State on Saturday as they host the Thunder. The debut of Kuminga could come in that contest as fans are eager to watch the seventh pick take the court.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Story continues

Steph Curry, Warriors give Moses Moody game ball after first NBA bucket Warriors' Moses Moody had a hilarious reason he takes so many charges Warriors' Moses Moody modeled his game after former 7-time All-Star

List