Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody explode for 62 in G League

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
Kuminga, Moody explode for 62, monster dunks in G League win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' two first-round picks continue to impress at the G League level. 

Both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody led the way in scoring for the Santa Cruz Warriors Wednesday night, beating the Agua Caliente Clippers 122-121. 

Combining for 62 points, Moody scored an eye-popping 37 on 12-of-28 from the field and 5-of-11 from 3-point range while Kuminga scored 25 points on 11-of-22 from the field and 2-of-8 from 3-point range. 

Both rookies tacked on monster dunks for good measure. 

Both Kuminga and Moody have split time at the NBA and G League levels this season and were sent back down to Santa Cruz Tuesday after playing in the Warriors' 126-95 win over the Orlando Magic Monday night.

More explosive performances like Wednesday night and the two rookies might force coach Steve Kerr's hand in awarding them more playing time at the professional level.  

