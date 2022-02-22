Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga describes rare chance to play with Hall of Famers

When Jonathan Kuminga was drafted by the Golden State Warriors, the selection meant the seventh pick would have the opportunity to learn from some of the greatest to ever play the game.

Of course, Kuminga joined a roster loaded with perennial All-Stars, including Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala among others. They each have spoken very highly of Kuminga and his potential, and have helped him along the way this year.

That, Kuminga said, is very rare for a first-year player.

It is really helping me because I have at least four Hall of Fame players on my team. Just watching those guys every single day, the way they work, the way they carry themselves on and off the court, that is just a lot of things a lot of rookies don’t get so just me being around that, it is helping me a lot.

Kuminga was named as an injury replacement for Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte in the NBA Rising Stars game and was among the 12 rookies that competed. Thompson called it a travesty that Kuminga wasn’t initially selected for the event.

The 20-year-old is averaging eight points and 2.8 rebounds on 51.1% shooting from the field in 47 appearances. He was in the midst of his best stretch of the season entering the break, averaging 15.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over his last eight games.

The opportunity to play with such established players is certainly an advantage for Kuminga over other rookies. They have given him a wealth of knowledge and Kuminga has certainly used that to his benefit.

