Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga cracks Rookie Wire’s power rankings for first time

Over the last nine games, Jonathan Kuminga has seen a steady amount of playing time for one of the first times in his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors.

The 2021 No. 7 overall pick is averaging 12.4 minutes per game during the Warriors’ recent string of games. Kuminga’s nine straight games with playing time are the most he’s played in a row all season.

Over those nine games, Kuminga is averaging 7.3 points per game with 56.1% shooting from the floor with 1.2 rebounds per game. During that run, Kuminga impressed in his first career-star against the Toronto Raptors, scoring a career-best 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field in 36 minutes.

During his recent stretch of games, the G League Ignite product has caught the eye of Rookie Wire. In the latest rookie power rankings from Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor, Kuminga landed on the list for the first time at No. 9.

Via Rookie Wire:

The Warriors recently turned to Kuminga with players out of the lineup, and the seventh pick has put together some strong performances. He is averaging 9.6 points and 1.3 rebounds over his last six games with a career-high 26 points coming in his first start on Dec. 18. He plays with a physical style on both ends of the floor that enables him to get what he wants at times, and that should only improve as he plays more. His role will continue to fluctuate this season but the team certainly has to be excited about what it has seen so far.

With Kuminga’s role continuing to grow, the 19-year-old could continue to climb up Rookie Wire’s list. For the rest of Rookie Wire’s power rankings, click here.

Kuminga will have the chance to climb up the Rookie Wire latter on Thursday when the Warriors travel to battle the Denver Nuggets.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

Related

Warriors at Nuggets: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday Warriors' James Wiseman enters health and safety protocol Watch: Steph Curry becomes first NBA player to hit 3,000 career 3-pointers

Story continues

List