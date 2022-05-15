Warriors join rarified company with unique NBA playoff statistic

Warriors join rarified company with this unique playoff stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors dynasty has joined yet another exclusive group in the NBA record book.

With its close-out win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center on Friday, Golden State became just the seventh team in NBA history with 21 or more playoff series wins across a 10-season span, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Warriors are the 7th team with 21+ playoff series wins in a 10-season span in NBA history. The others:



2000's Lakers

2000's Spurs

1990's Bulls

1980's Lakers

1980's Celtics

1960's Celtics pic.twitter.com/9iKlDJMBQh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2022

The Warriors joined the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s, the San Antonio Spurs of the 2000s, and the Los Angeles Lakers (2000s and 1980s) and Boston Celtics (1960s and 1980s) on the illustrious list. Not bad company to be in.

The Warriors have only lost four playoff series since the 2012-13 NBA season -- two of which occurred in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Their 21 playoff victories during that same span give the Warriors an .840 series win percentage in the playoffs over the last 10 seasons.

Golden State has also hoisted the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy three times in the last 10 years and cemented itself as an NBA powerhouse thanks to a veteran core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Now, with young stars like Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga making their own impact on an already storied franchise, the Warriors will look to make it 22 playoff series wins in the Western Conference finals.

And hopefully, the team will walk away with its fourth NBA title in the last 10 years when all is said and done.

