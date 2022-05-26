Warriors can join elite Michael Jordan Bulls with this NBA Finals return stat

Dubs can join MJ-Pippen Bulls with this elite NBA Finals stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have a chance to join some elite company on Thursday night.

If Golden State can close out the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, the Warriors will become the first franchise to reach the NBA Finals six times in eight seasons since the Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen led Chicago Bulls from 1991-98.

And if the Warriors are looking to pass the Bulls and make NBA history, they can accomplish that by making another Finals appearance next season.

Ah, yes. Another link between the two “dynasty” teams.

Earlier this week, Steph Curry had his seventh 30-point game of the playoffs. Jordan and Lakers superstar LeBron James are the only players with that many 30-point games in a single postseason at age 34 or older, both winning Finals MVP in those seasons.

But before any Finals MVP talk can happen, the Warriors have to finish off Luka Doncic and the Mavs first.

With Game 5 in the comfortable confines of the Chase Center, the odds are pointing in the Dubs’ favor, not to mention the Warriors are a perfect 8-0 at home in the playoffs. The Chase Center advantage has been a key for the Warriors all season, where they finished 31-10 in the regular season.

Also, the Warriors are 9-3 in potential closeout games at home since the 2015 playoffs, the most wins for any franchise over that span.

But Dubs fans know how clutch Doncic is during crunch-time moments. Just ask Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

It promises to be an entertaining Game 5 with so much on the line. The Warriors are one win away from the NBA Finals, and it can all happen Thursday night.

