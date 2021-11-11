Warriors' Joe Lacob reveals regrets from 2020-21 roster, draft misses

Lacob reveals Warriors' regrets from last season's roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If your franchise has gone to five straight NBA Finals in the last decade and won three of them, chances are you're doing something right. There's not much to regret.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob can attest to that.

As the Warriors have surged to an NBA-best 9-1 record early on in the 2021-22 season, a return to dominance seems to be in the cards for Golden State this season. That was certainly not the case last season.

Lacob sat down with 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" on Wednesday, where he revealed what the Warriors regret most about last season.

“I don’t want to put the onus on any particular players, but we should have listened last year with the fit of a couple players we brought in, it wasn’t quite right," Lacob said. "I don’t think it mattered that much, because we weren’t going to win the title last year. We haven’t made a lot [of mistakes] on the basketball side. I’m pretty amazed at how well we have done.”

Lacob didn't mention any particular player by name, but among those who were new to the Warriors last season and are no longer with the team are Kelly Oubre Jr., Kent Bazemore, Brad Wanamaker and Nico Mannion.

In terms of roster building, the Warriors have done well over the past decade surrounding Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson with a strong supporting cast. The one area where they have the most regrets is the draft.

“Drafting is another matter," Lacob added. "Obviously, there’s always somebody that you say ‘Dang, I knew I was at (pick No. 28) but I should have taken that guy.’ That’s just the nature of the beast. It’s just really hard to predict who is going to be great in the draft. Nikola Jokić at 41, we did see it actually, but we didn’t do it. The drafting thing is what I think about when I say ‘mistakes.’ It’s hard to be perfect. I think we’ve done a good job overall, but obviously, we could have been better.”

It's still very early in the season, but the Warriors appear to have a similar energy to them as the "Strength In Numbers" teams from a few years ago. If this Warriors squad can replicate a similar level of success, Golden State might have an opportunity to claim its fourth championship in eight seasons.

Regrets, the Warriors have had a few.

But then again, too few to mention.

