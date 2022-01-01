Warriors at Jazz: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for New Year’s Day

In a potential playoff preview on New Year’s Day, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors (27-7) had a game in Denver postponed on Thursday, and have not played since Tuesday, Dec. 28. The red-hot Jazz (26-9) have won six consecutive games, and 14 of their last 16.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1

Time: 6 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet (Jazz)

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Warriors at Jazz notable injuries:

Warriors: Draymond Green (health and safety protocol), Damion Lee (health and safety protocol), Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Jazz: The Jazz have not submitted an injury report for Saturday yet, but Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain), Mike Conley (rest), Joe Ingles (low back strain) and Eric Paschall (personal reasons) missed Friday’s win over the Timberwolves.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Jonathan Kuminga

C Kevon Looney

G Jordan Poole

G Steph Curry

Utah Jazz