Warriors will give JaVale McGee his championship ring on Christmas

The atmostphere at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night is going to be electric.

Warriors vs Lakers. LeBron James. Christmas Day. Enough said.

"Playing on Christmas is always something that gets the blood going a little bit," Steve Kerr told Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game. "Everybody knows that you're on the world stage and our guys like that. Obviously, it's a marquee matchup with the Lakers coming in."

But it's possible that the decibel levels will reach their highest just before the opening tip, because that is when the Warriors will give JaVale McGee some hardware.

"Yeah it's great. We're gonna give him his ring before the game," Kerr revealed. "I think Andre (Iguodala) is gonna present it to him, from what I gather. We're excited to see him. He was a huge contributor here."

JaVale instantly became a fan favorite and he's still revered here in the Bay Area. It's very fitting for Iguodala to be the presenter, because it was the 2015 Finals MVP who helped convince the front office to invite JaVale to training camp in 2016.

He arrived in Oakland on a non-guaranteed basis and ended up earning the 15th and final roster spot. In the NBA Finals last year, JaVale averaged 8.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 80 percent (not a typo) from the field.

The soon-to-be 31-year old has started 29 games for the Lakers this season and is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over 23.5 minutes per night.

