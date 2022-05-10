Warriors' James Wiseman on returning to Memphis, IARP process, recovering from knee injury

SAN FRANCISCO — James Wiseman didn't feel like a stranger at FedExForum for the NBA playoffs. Yet it didn't fully feel like home sitting on the Golden State Warriors bench.

Wiseman has only played in 39 games since being drafted in 2020 and none since April 10, 2021 due to a meniscus tear in his right knee. He's yet to play in Memphis as he was in health and safety protocols last season and he's missed this season while recovering from knee surgery.

There's mixed emotions with Wiseman back in familiar territory for the Western Conference semifinals. The former Memphis high school basketball standout got to enjoy spaghetti cooked by his mother Donzaleigh Artis but he'd also rather be playing in a series combining his two worlds.

"It's always good to be home and feel that energy and atmosphere while being home," Wiseman said at shootaround Monday. "It ticked me off a little bit (not playing) because I wanted to play against Memphis since this is my hometown. It is what it is, it's life. It's going to happen."

JA MORANT STATUS: Ja Morant listed as doubtful for Game 4 vs. Golden State Warriors

STEVEN ADAMS: Why Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies should start Steven Adams in Game 4

JORDAN POOLE: Taylor Jenkins says Jordan Poole 'yanked' Ja Morant's knee on play that caused Game 3 knee injury

Being back in Memphis also reminded how Wiseman's career has been more tease than thrills since leaving East High as one of the nation's top recruits in 2019. His three-game tenure with the Memphis Tigers ended with him being declared ineligible and the athletic program in the middle of an investigation by Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

Wiseman said he hasn't been interviewed by the IARP, which uncovered at least four Level I and two Level II violations at Memphis between March 2019 and February 2021. Wiseman's mother received $11,500 in moving expenses — which the NCAA deemed improper benefits — from Tigers coach Penny Hardaway in 2017 when Hardaway was still coach at East yet considered a booster because his name is on the Memphis athletics Hall of Fame building.

Story continues

Wiseman had confidence that Hardaway would keep the program afloat despite the investigation.

Memphis Tigers center James Wiseman dunks the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Shakur Juiston during their game at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

"It's going to go well," Wiseman said. "Penny knows what he's doing so he's going to have a lot of great players come to his program. It's going to go really well."

He kept that optimism for his Warriors journey. Coach Steve Kerr told Wiseman to absorb the atmosphere of the playoffs, include the details on how to prepare from the veterans. He also studied how Jaren Jackson Jr. recovered from a torn meniscus in 2020, played just 11 games last season and became an All-Defensive team candidate this season.

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, right, is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Wiseman also leaned heavily on advice from former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston, who recovered from a gruesome knee injury in 2007 to win three NBA championships with Golden State.

As for Wiseman's recovery, he's not sure yet if he'll play in the NBA Summer League since that'll depend on the Warriors' training staff. It's just another unknown but as he noted, time is still on his side even if returning to Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday stings as an yet-to-be-fully realized homecoming.

"I want to obviously be out there playing with my teammates," Wiseman said. "But just keeping an even-keeled head, just making sure I reassure myself that I'm young, I'm 21, I've got a long career ahead of myself. It's really just taking it one day at a time and keep working."

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network's 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: James Wiseman on returning to Memphis, IARP process, knee injury