Warriors’ James Wiseman records double-double in G League appearance vs. Ignite

While the Golden State Warriors had the day off, the Santa Cruz Warriors took the court on Sunday against the G League Ignite at San Francisco’s Chase Center with James Wiseman in the lineup.

After missing the end of his rookie season and all his sophomore season so far due to a meniscus injury, Wiseman made his long-awaited return to the court with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday against the Stockton Kings.

On Sunday, Wiseman made his second appearance in the G League against the Ignite team.

The former No. 2 overall pick recorded another solid performance with a double-double effort in 20 minutes against the Ignite. Wiseman tallied 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field with a career-high 14 boards. The 20-year-old added two blocks. Away from the post, Wiseman stepped out to knock down one 3-pointer on two attempts from beyond the arc.

Behind Wiseman, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Jerome Robinson, Santa Cruz secured a victory over Ignite, 110-107.

Here’s a look at Wiseman’s highlights from Sunday night:

Via @warriors on Twitter:

Via @GLeagueWarriors on Twitter:

Via @nbagleague on Twitter:

Wiseman will MAKE IT HAPPEN 💪 @GLeagueWarriors Watch now at https://t.co/fLGfbO0vpY pic.twitter.com/9fUvzGB0Kt — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 13, 2022

Via @_itskellyo on Twitter:

This is a read that James Wiseman would not have made last year. Nice to see him pass like this pic.twitter.com/54l336c5CR — Kelly O'Meara Morales (@_itskellyo) March 13, 2022

Via @maddelucchi on Twitter:

James Wiseman's second block of the day came on what might be his final defensive possession of the game. He does a great job tracking the ball and helping across the paint for the rejection. pic.twitter.com/2pRDqtrr0A — Marc Delucchi (@maddelucchi) March 13, 2022

After initially being cleared for two G League games, the Warriors have Wiseman listed as out on Monday against the Washington Wizards, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Warriors still have James Wiseman listed as out vs Wizards tomorrow. Just finished up his second G-League game. Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala still out. Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 14, 2022

