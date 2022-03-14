Warriors’ James Wiseman records double-double in G League appearance vs. Ignite

Tommy Call III
·2 min read
In this article:
While the Golden State Warriors had the day off, the Santa Cruz Warriors took the court on Sunday against the G League Ignite at San Francisco’s Chase Center with James Wiseman in the lineup.

After missing the end of his rookie season and all his sophomore season so far due to a meniscus injury, Wiseman made his long-awaited return to the court with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday against the Stockton Kings.

On Sunday, Wiseman made his second appearance in the G League against the Ignite team.

The former No. 2 overall pick recorded another solid performance with a double-double effort in 20 minutes against the Ignite. Wiseman tallied 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field with a career-high 14 boards. The 20-year-old added two blocks. Away from the post, Wiseman stepped out to knock down one 3-pointer on two attempts from beyond the arc.

Behind Wiseman, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Jerome Robinson, Santa Cruz secured a victory over Ignite, 110-107.

Here’s a look at Wiseman’s highlights from Sunday night:

After initially being cleared for two G League games, the Warriors have Wiseman listed as out on Monday against the Washington Wizards, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

