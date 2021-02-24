Warriors’ James Wiseman puts up 14 points in return from wrist injury

On Tuesday, rookie James Wiseman returned from an 11-game absence to help the Golden State Warriors to a 114-106 victory over the New York Knicks, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Wiseman scored 14 points, two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes of work off the bench, while converting on 6-of-9 shots from the field. He produced eight points alone in the third quarter to help the Warriors carry a nine-point advantage heading into the final period.

Overall, Wiseman looked to pick up where he left off prior to suffering his wrist injury on Jan. 30. He threw down several dunks throughout the game and showed no signs of any lingering issue with his wrist.

James Wiseman had an efficient night for the Warriors in his return. The rookie put up 14 points in 16 minutes of action 😈 @BigTicket_JW pic.twitter.com/bZQg2e9hCq — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 24, 2021

In addition to Wiseman, veteran Kevon Looney returned to the lineup after a 10-game absence due to an ankle injury. The return of both players figures to be a huge addition as it will enable the team to get back to its traditional rotations.

After the game, Wiseman said his wrist felt great and even joked the wrap he wore on it helped his shot. The young man certainly returned in a big way on Tuesday and that should be a big boost for the Warriors moving forward this season.

