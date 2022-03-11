Warriors’ James Wiseman notches 18 points in 20 minutes during G League debut with Santa Cruz
While the Golden State Warriors were getting busy in Denver on Thursday night, James Wiseman made his long-awaited return to the court in the G League.
After missing the remainder of his rookie season and all of the 2021-22 season at this point, the former No. 2 overall pick stepped on the court for game action for the first time since April 2021.
Following multiple stages of his rehab for a meniscus injury, Wiseman was cleared for two G League contest with Santa Cruz starting on Thursday night in Stockton.
In 20 minutes, Wiseman looked solid and comfortable in his G League appearance. The Memphis product notched 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field with six boards against the Stockton Kings.
Wiseman came out strong, scoring four points in seven minutes during the first quarter. The 20-year-old went on to play around four minutes in each of the second and third quarters. Wiseman’s night came to a close in Santa Cruz’s 109-99 loss to Stockton with over five minutes in the fourth quarter.
Here is a look at some of Wiseman’s highlights from Thursday night:
James Wiseman’s most powerful moment from the first half. Putback dunk of his own miss. pic.twitter.com/FGM995BCL4
Wiseman scores his first points of the night 👀 pic.twitter.com/OdqG5FohIe
Wiseman with a smooth baby hook pic.twitter.com/wD3LX5Nom9
A complete recap of James Wiseman's night in Stockton. The good, the bad, and the ugly.
18 points, 6 rebounds, 7-13 in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/t7w6Fd6eWE
The Warriors sophomore will have the opportunity to build off his debut on Sunday against the G League Ignite at San Francisco’s Chase Center.
