Warriors’ James Wiseman notches 18 points in 20 minutes during G League debut with Santa Cruz

While the Golden State Warriors were getting busy in Denver on Thursday night, James Wiseman made his long-awaited return to the court in the G League.

After missing the remainder of his rookie season and all of the 2021-22 season at this point, the former No. 2 overall pick stepped on the court for game action for the first time since April 2021.

Following multiple stages of his rehab for a meniscus injury, Wiseman was cleared for two G League contest with Santa Cruz starting on Thursday night in Stockton.

In 20 minutes, Wiseman looked solid and comfortable in his G League appearance. The Memphis product notched 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field with six boards against the Stockton Kings.

Wiseman came out strong, scoring four points in seven minutes during the first quarter. The 20-year-old went on to play around four minutes in each of the second and third quarters. Wiseman’s night came to a close in Santa Cruz’s 109-99 loss to Stockton with over five minutes in the fourth quarter.

Here is a look at some of Wiseman’s highlights from Thursday night:

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

James Wiseman’s most powerful moment from the first half. Putback dunk of his own miss. pic.twitter.com/FGM995BCL4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2022

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Wiseman scores his first points of the night 👀 pic.twitter.com/OdqG5FohIe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

Wiseman with a smooth baby hook pic.twitter.com/wD3LX5Nom9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 11, 2022

Via @JDumasReports on Twitter:

A complete recap of James Wiseman's night in Stockton. The good, the bad, and the ugly. 18 points, 6 rebounds, 7-13 in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/t7w6Fd6eWE — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 11, 2022

The Warriors sophomore will have the opportunity to build off his debut on Sunday against the G League Ignite at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

