Warriors’ James Wiseman named his two toughest games of the season

James Wiseman has appeared in only 10 games this season with the Golden State Warriors but the second overall pick has already had a couple of tough matchups to this point of his rookie campaign.

The 19-year-old previously mentioned that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gave him his “Welcome to the NBA” moment in his second game. Antetokounmpo didn’t even posterize him, just his mere presence alone running the lane was enough for Wiseman.

On Tuesday, Wiseman was asked about the transition to the NBA and which games have been the toughest on him so for. Unsurprisingly, Wiseman mentioned that matchup versus the two-time reigning MVP.

“I would say versus Milwaukee when I went up against Giannis and I would say probably Chicago,” Wiseman said. “I had a hard time dropping back on the defensive end because Zach LaVine was coming downhill. I’m getting better at working on moving my feet.”

Wiseman said perhaps the hardest part about the transition is dealing with the increased pace and physicality. Those aspects have been difficult but he said he is improving each game in those areas and is getting the hang of it on defense so it isn’t that big of a surprise.

The 7-footer has made it look easy on the court at times given his athleticism and overall skillset. The Warriors are still trying to carve out his exact role this season but Wiseman has managed to stay productive when he does play on a nightly basis.

