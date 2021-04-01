Warriors’ James Wiseman lands at No. 7 in latest Rookie Wire power rankings

Despite missing three games in the league’s health and safety protocol since the All-Star break, James Wiseman has reclaimed his role in the Golden State Warriors starting lineup.

After not earning consistent starts since January, the 2020 second overall pick has started Golden State’s last four consecutive games. During his recent stretch in the starting lineup, Wiseman is averaging 11.8 points on 50% shooting from the field with 5.5 boards and 1.3 blocks in 27.4 minutes per contest.

Against the Atlanta Hawks on March 26, Wiseman notched his highest scoring total since Jan. 20, tallying 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor in 26 minutes.

Along with his offensive game, Wiseman has helped on the defensive side of the floor. In Golden State’s recent victory over the Chicago Bulls, Wiseman protected the rim, recording a career-best four blocks in 28 minutes.

Wiseman’s recent run has landed him at No. 7 in the latest Rookie Wire power rankings.

Via Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire:

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced last week that Wiseman will likely start the rest of the season after stints on and off the bench. Since returning after missing three games due to health and safety protocols, he is averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 50% shooting as a starter. He is still learning when to pick his spots on offense, but the organization is confident that will come now that he should see plenty of time on the court over the duration of the season.

With Wiseman slated to earn more playing time while starting the remainder of the season, the 20-year-old will have the opportunity to climb Rookie Wire’s power rankings.

Wiseman landed between Oklahoma City’s Theo Maledon and Houston’s Jae’Sean Tate on the list. View the complete Rookie Wire power rankings here.

Related