What Warriors' interest in Devin Vassell could mean when it comes to Knicks trading up in 2020 NBA Draft

Plenty of outlets have noted that the Golden State Warriors have interest in Florida State’s Devin Vassell. (I think Bleacher Report and the San Francisco Chronicle were among them).

One note to add there: Vassell is one of the ten players Golden State has met with/watched work out in person, per SNY sources. The Warriors watched Vassell work out within the last few weeks.

This is noteworthy because teams are limited to watching in-person workouts/meeting with 10 players during the pre-draft period.

So the fact that the Warriors chose to watch Vassell as one of their 10 permitted workouts tells you that they hold him in high regard.

It’s also noteworthy because Golden State owns the No. 2 pick and Vassell is projected to go lower than No. 2.

On The Putback, we’d noted that the Warriors had been in close contact with multiple players projected closer to the 8-to-10 range. Based on that, it’s clear that Golden State continues to prepare for the possibility of a trade.

What does this mean for the Knicks? Teams in touch with people around top players in the draft told them that they expected the Knicks to try to move up.

My guess: the Knicks will continue to gauge the cost of moving up in the draft, including trading with Golden State for the No. 2 pick.

You’d think that the Knicks would need to get a third team involved to pull off that kind of deal because the Warriors are looking for a veteran to help them win now (New Orleans and Jrue Holiday, perhaps?)

You’d also think that New York would have to take back Andrew Wiggins in this kind of trade.

Who would New York want if they moved up to No. 2? That’s unknown. But people in the organization are fans of both LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman.

Something else to note: as others have reported, people in the organization are also high on Obi Toppin. But Toppin is projected to be drafted ahead of the eighth pick.