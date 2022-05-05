Warriors provide injury updates for Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II

The Golden State Warriors are set to be without a pair of key players for the next stretch of playoff games against the Memphis Grizzlies and potentially beyond.

On Thursday, the Warriors provided injury updates for Andre Iguodala (neck) and Gary Payton II (elbow). After missing the last three postseason games due to a disc injury in his neck, Iguodala will be re-evaluated in one week. According to the Warriors update, Iguodala is making “good progress.”

With Iguodala’s re-evaluation coming in one week, the veteran guard will miss at least Game 3, 4 and 5 against the Grizzlies. Iguodala could potentially be available for Game 6 on Friday, May 13, if necessary.

Along with the absence of Iguodala, the Warriors will also be missing Gary Payton II. The guard was injured on a controversial flagrant two foul on Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of the series against the Grizzlies. The ugly foul from Brooks resulted in Payton II crashing to the floor and fracturing his elbow.

After receiving an MRI when returning to the Bay Area on Wednesday, Payton II will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors haven’t ruled out Payton II’s potential return for the NBA Finals if the team advances that far.

Sources: MRI on Warriors guard Gary Payton II showed slight ligament damage along with his fractured left elbow. He will miss at least three weeks and has not ruled out a return in the NBA Finals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2022

Without Payton II and Andre Iguodala, the Warriors could lean on reserve players like rookie Jonathan Kuminga or veterans Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson off the bench.

Game 3 against the Grizzlies is set to start at 5:30 p.m. PT at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Saturday.

