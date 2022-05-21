Warriors provide injury updates for Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II

Although the Golden State Warriors are pushing through the playoffs, they’re still missing two key pieces off the bench. Both Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II have been sidelined for Golden State’s recent run due to injury.

Payton II has missed the last five playoff games after suffering a fractured elbow in Game 2 of the second round against the Memphis Grizzlies. Iguodala hasn’t suited up since Game 4 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets due to a disc injury in his neck.

Prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors provided a new injury update for both Payton II and Iguodala.

According to the Warriors, Payton II is making “good progress” with his recovery and has started to do different individual on-court work. Payton II is scheduled to be re-evaluated one week from Friday. The Warriors will also provide an update on Iguodala’s status once he’s cleared to return for practice with the time.

Without Payton II and Iguodala, the Warriors have leaned on Otto Porter Jr. and Jordan Poole off the bench. Through the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, both Poole and Porter have recorded 20 or more minutes off the bench.

