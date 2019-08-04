What will Warriors' identity be with new roster in 2019-2020 NBA season?

For the first time in years, the Warriors are a mystery. What will this team look like? What is their identity after so many roster moves?

"They don't have one," NBC Sports Bay Area's Warriors Insider Monte Poole said on the "Warriors Offseason Review." "For so many years the identity was 'Super Team.' 'Super-Villains.' 'Champions.' The roster they have right now is a roster in formation."

The core still is there. Steph Curry isn't going anywhere. Klay Thompson re-upped on a max contract when free agency began, and Draymond Green agreed to sign a long-term extension Saturday. But Kevin Durant is gone, along with veterans Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

Plus, Thompson will miss multiple months to start the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

While the season doesn't begin until October, coach Steve Kerr and his staff have no idea how they will use rotations. The biggest unknown could be the youth infusion Golden State has undergone.

"They're still very, very raw," NBC Sports Bay Area's Warriors Insider Logan Murdock said regarding the team's draft class.

There are a lot more unknowns than years past, but as Klay said, don't count out the Dubs.

