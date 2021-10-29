Warriors hurt by missed foul call late in OT loss to Grizzlies

NBA L2MR shows Warriors hurt by key missed call vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There was a missed offensive foul call late in overtime of the Warriors' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night that could have affected the outcome. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report released Friday indicates that Kyle Anderson should have been whistled for an illegal screen on Andre Iguodala, just before Ja Morant's driving layup that put Memphis ahead by three inside the final minute.

LIGHT WORK 12 🥷



ANOTHER 30 BURGER FOR @JaMorant pic.twitter.com/2BKstvL3Rv — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 29, 2021

The Grizzlies ended up hanging on to win by that margin of 104-101, handing the Warriors their first loss of the season.

Frustration on Iguodala's behalf is understandable given the timing, but any time a team turns the ball over 22 times, it is going to be remarkably difficult to emerge with a win.

Memphis delivered the Warriors' last loss of the 2020-21 NBA season in the Western Conference play-in tournament, and now is responsible for the first loss of this campaign.

The Warriors will get a chance to get back in the win column on Saturday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.

