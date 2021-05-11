Warriors take huge fall in ESPN's future NBA Power Rankings list

Warriors take huge fall in ESPN's future NBA Power Rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's safe to assume Warriors fans are going to disagree with this one.

ESPN released its "NBA Future Power Rankings" on Tuesday morning, and Golden State checks in at ...

... No. 15.

"This feels too low for the Warriors, whose ability to straddle winning now and building for the future seems to have eluded the FPR formula," Kevin Pelton writes. "As long as Stephen Curry is healthy -- no guarantee, as we saw in 2019-20 -- this should be a floor for Golden State in the standings, particularly with Klay Thompson due back next season."

It's not that the No. 15 spot "feels" too low. It just "is" too low.

The Warriors were No. 3 last year.

"Golden State's two projected lottery picks in 2020 and 2021 -- their own this year and Minnesota's (top-three protected) in 2021 -- are largely responsible for the top-five ranking," Bobby Marks wrote in April 2020.

So why such a steep fall?

"How high the Warriors can climb depends on the development of 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman and the pick they get from the Minnesota Timberwolves to complete the Andrew Wiggins trade," Pelton writes.

Ultimately, it seems like these rankings should be released just before training camps open so we can see what happens in the draft and free agency before projecting the future.

Having said all of that, this is an extremely important offseason for the Warriors, who definitely need some roster upgrades to be legitimate title contenders next season.

The championship window for Curry (33 years old), Draymond Green (31 years old) and Klay (31 years old) won't be open forever, so it's safe to assume the front office will be aggressive in the pursuit of climbing to the top of the mountain again.

Story continues

And it's more palatable to go "all in" when the only unanimous MVP in NBA history is playing at such an incredibly high level.

"He's so damn good we need to maximize him this stretch," Steve Kerr said last week when discussing Curry. "You have to enjoy what he's doing as a fan, and appreciate what he's doing organizationally -- then do everything we can to build the best team around him.

"It's not like that's what we owe him, it's more like that's what we need to do."

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast