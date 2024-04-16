Warriors host watch party for winner-take-all game vs. Kings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors’ season will be on the line when they take on the Sacramento Kings in Tuesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament. The game will be in Sacramento, but that doesn’t mean Dub Nation can’t gather to watch the action.

The Warriors and Chase Center are hosting a watch party at Thrive City, located right outside the arena. The event is free and is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans are encouraged to RSVP, which can be done on Chase Center’s website.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The game will be shown on the largest outdoor video board in San Francisco, according to the Warriors. There will also be live music at Thrive City before the game.

Sign for Thrive City, a retail area outside the Chase Center stadium in San Francisco, California, August 5, 2022. Photo courtesy Sftm. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

How does the NBA Play-In Tournament work?

Warriors-Kings Matchup

Just like Game 7 of last year’s first-round playoff series, the Kings and Warriors will battle in a winner-take-all matchup. Last year, Stephen Curry dropped 50 points to propel Golden State to a 120-100 win.

The winner moves on to play for a spot to clinch the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoffs while the loser goes home. If the Warriors win, they will face the loser of Tuesday’s Pelicans-Lakers game.

The Warriors and Kings split the season series two games apiece. Golden State notched a better season record on the road (25-16) than home (21-20).

