Warriors' hopes for reunion with Andre Iguodala dashed by Heat trade

The best-laid plans of players and teams often go awry.

Such is the case with Andre Iguodala and the Warriors.

Upon being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies last offseason, Iguodala was adamant that he wouldn't play for them. He wanted to be traded to a contender, and if that didn't happen, he would have been perfectly fine sitting out the entire season. One of the main reasons why: It wasn't exactly a well-kept secret throughout the league that both Iguodala and Golden State shared a mutual desire to be reunited next season.

Welp. That ain't happening.

Iguodala got what he originally wanted Wednesday when the Grizzlies reportedly agreed to trade him to the Miami Heat. Almost simultaneously, Iguodala agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with Miami, with the second year being a team option.

So, to summarize: Iguodala was being paid to sit out, and then he got paid even more to play for another team. Oh, and he's moving from Memphis to Miami.

You can't hate on that swindle job. Bravo, sir.

So, it would appear that Iguodala played his final game with Golden State in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. By the time that two-year extension with Miami is concluded, he'll be 38 years old, with plenty of career earnings to sustain him for the rest of his life. There's always a possibility that the Heat decline the team option on the second year, but if they do, one wonders what that would say about Iguodala, and how much he would be able to bring to the table for the Warriors in the 2021-22 season.

On one hand, it's a shame Iguodala's days of being a Warrior are likely over. On the other, Golden State and its fans can be happy for the former NBA Finals MVP, who now has a chance to win another championship with a very good Miami squad. And they'll have a chance to show their appreciation for him when the Warriors host the Heat at Chase Center on Monday night.

