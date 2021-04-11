Warriors hopeful James Wiseman avoided a major season-ending knee injury

On Saturday, rookie James Wiseman suffered a right knee injury and was forced to leave the Golden State Warriors’ win over the Houston Rockets early in the second quarter.

Wiseman landed awkwardly on his right knee after a dunk attempt was blocked by KJ Martin. He stayed on the court for a brief moment following the play and then bounced back up and walked gingerly back to the Warriors’ bench.

After the play, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called a timeout as Wiseman appeared to be set to stay in the game. However, Wiseman was pulled off the court and taken back to the locker room as he would not return to the game as a precautionary measure.

Wiseman will undergo an MRI on Sunday but the belief within the Warriors, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, is the second overall pick avoided a major season-ending type of injury and there is a low level of concern regarding the severity of it.

The injury scare is the latest curveball to be thrown at Wiseman this season.

Of course, Wiseman missed the start of training camp after reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus. He eventually missed 11 games later in the season due to a wrist injury and has been in and out of the starting lineup as the team works to find ways to best utilize his skill set.

Prior to the injury, Wiseman appeared to be getting into a little bit of a groove on the court. He totaled 31 points and 16 rebounds in the previous two games before Saturday and looked to be heading toward another strong outing versus the Rockets after scoring six points in the first quarter.

While the organization is hopeful the injury is not serious, Wiseman could once again be forced to miss some time. By all accounts, Wiseman has handled the adversity this season well and will likely do so again with his latest setback.

