Warriors hold worst chance of winning NBA Finals in FiveThirtyEight’s prediction model

After eliminating the Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first two rounds of the postseason, the Golden State Warriors are one of just four teams remaining in the NBA playoffs.

Behind the experience and firepower of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors have turned into a favorite for the NBA Finals. With the Phoenix Suns and Grizzlies eliminated, the Warriors are the highest remaining seed in the Western Conference.

Although they need just four wins over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals, FiveThirtyEight’s NBA Finals prediction module doesn’t give the Warriors much of a chance.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Warriors have a 10% chance to win the NBA Finals, the worst mark out of the four teams remaining. FiveThirtyEight is only giving Golden State a 46% chance to beat the Mavericks and advance to the NBA Finals.

See FiveThirtyEight’s complete NBA Finals prediction module here.

Via @FiveThirtyEight on Twitter:

Despite FiveThirtyEight’s prediction, the Warriors hold the top odds to win the NBA championship per Tipico Sportsbook at +135. The Warriors’ previous odds were +750 to win the NBA title via Tipico.

The Warriors will have the chance to set the tone for the Western Conference Finals in Game 1 on Wednesday. The Warriors and Mavericks will tip-off at 6 p.m. PT at Chase Center on Wednesday evening.

