Warriors hitting their stride with five-game winning streak

Apr. 27—Winning conference championships has kind of become a thing for Randy Vencill and the Edgewood girls teams that he coaches.

The Warriors won the Chagrin Valley Conference in softball a year ago, they captured the conference basketball crown this past winter and are now looking to repeat as softball champions.

Edgewood picked up its fifth consecutive win on Friday, knocking off Geneva 4-2 at Geneva High School.

On Thursday, the Warriors avenged an early-season loss to Perry, winning the rematch 9-1.

The win streak has Edgewood atop the CVC Lake Division standings, which tied with Perry at 6-2. Madison, which lost to Perry on Friday, is half a game back. The Warriors are 7-2 overall.

Vencill, said as the weather has allowed his players to get some more consistent playing time, and the results have come as well.

"I think the girls definitely have some confidence now,"he said. "We have some confidence at the plate, Lucy [Lucianna Paollilo] has been pitching great and the defense has been not making errors, and making the plays behind her.

"If you can make the plays and have some good pitching, just give her enough runs, you can have success and that's what we're doing now."

Paolillo, just a sophomore, but in her second season of varsity softball, has done most of the pitching this season. She is 6-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 76 strikeouts.

"She's having a great year," Vencill said. "She has confidence, all her pitches seem to be working for her, she has a high IQ on the mound and things are clicking for her right now. She is definitely hitting her stride."

At the plate, Edgewood is averaging nearly seven runs a game.

Natlalie Ianetta leads the way at a .528 clip.

Julianna Gregory and Paolillo are not far behind at .455 and .424, respectively. Ianetta also leads the team with a .722 slugging percentage.

Paolillo has the team lead in RBI with 11 and Makenna Vencill has scored a team-best 11 runs.

"Natalie leads off and sets the table for us," Vencill said. "Then the other girls come behind her. We're definitely having success at the plate this year."

The Warriors will travel to Streetsboro today for a doubleheader, before returning home for Conneaut next Tuesday.

On May 9, Edgewood will host Madison for the continuation of a game that had to be postponed back on April 17, along with a regularly scheduled contest.

The game from the 17th will resume with the Blue Streaks batting in the seventh inning, tied at 0-0.

Winning another conference title is what Vencill said it's all about.

"Absolutely," he said. "The goal from the start of the season was to win the conference, then go far in the tournament."