Warriors held a team meeting following Draymond Green’s suspension

The Golden State Warriors held a team meeting after Draymond Green received an indefinite suspension for his incident involving Jusuf Nurkic. The franchise has struggled throughout the first quarter of the season, and frustrations were beginning to show on the faces of some stars during and after games.

When speaking to the media following Golden State’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (Dec. 16,) Steph Curry revealed how the players held a meeting to discuss their current situation and how they want to navigate the coming weeks and months. Curry noted how the entire roster had the opportunity to share their feelings before they faced the LA Clippers.

“There’s been a lot of conversations,” Curry said. “A lot of noise around us. We had a meeting the day before the LA game, which was important for us to settle on where we were and what was going on. For everybody to say how they felt. The game of basketball presents a lot of challenges on the court. But, the friendships that you have, the connection that you have, especially for a guy like Draymond, who we’ve been to war with for over a decade, all that stuff does weigh on you. You’re trying to figure it out, you’re trying to support him. It’s just basketball, but there is a lot of stress that you carry to perform.”

Heading into the Warriors’ loss against the Clippers, Steve Kerr had made some changes to his rotation. He stuck with those changes against Brooklyn, and they paid dividends. Both Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski performed at a high level, and the increased energy appears to be bringing out the best in Klay Thompson.

The Warriors have endured some false starts throughout their first 25 games. Nevertheless, they will be hoping their new-look rotation can begin to turn a corner and lean into a newfound energy as they bid to climb the Western Conference and get their flailing season back on track.

