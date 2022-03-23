Warriors at Heat: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors‘ road trip continues on Wednesday night as they face off against the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors enter Wednesday’s game against the Heat on a three-game losing streak, and are playing the second night of a back-to-back after a disappointing loss to the Magic on Tuesday.

The Heat are looking to rebound from a surprising road loss to a 76ers team that was missing both Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s Warriors at Heat game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, March 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Bally Sports Sun (Heat)

Warriors at Heat injury report

Warriors: The Warriors have not yet issued an injury report for Wednesday, but Steph Curry (left foot sprain), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness), James Wiseman (right knee injury management) missed Tuesday’s game.

Heat: Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain), Tyler Herro (left knee sprain), Caleb Martin (left knee hyperextension) and Victor Oladipo (right lower back spasms) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (toe contusion) is out.

Golden State Warriors

Miami Heat

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

C Bam Adebayo

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

1

1