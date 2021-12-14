Warriors 'haven't decided internally' when Klay Thompson returns

Warriors 'haven't decided internally' when Klay will return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Warriors continue a five-game road trip with their battle against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, the question now is: Will Klay Thompson play in their first game back?

Golden State returns to San Francisco a home game against the Kings on Dec. 20. Could that be the return of Klay after a two-plus year absence? Or will it be Dec. 23 vs. Memphis Grizzlies? Maybe fans will have to wait until after the Warriors' Christmas game in Phoenix.

In reality, Warriors general manager Bob Myers says the team hasn't even made a final decision quite yet. Just like all the fans, Myers is beyond excited to see Thompson back on the court. He also is preaching patience at the same time.

"We haven't even decided internally when it'll be," Myers said Tuesday morning on 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast." "But the good news is there's a light. If you're in this tunnel, it's been a long tunnel for Klay to see this light. The closer we get -- I want to see him play so bad.

"As it gets closer, I kind of get more patient. This is me personally, because I know it's coming."

The Warriors enter Tuesday night with the most wins in the NBA at 22-5. They've done this all without Thompson, again looking like title contenders. His replacement Jordan Poole has averaged 17.8 points per game in his third year as a pro, too.

Even with their hot start and Poole's great progress, Myers know just how much of a difference Thompson will make.

"I've seen him scrimmage, looks really good," Myers said. "I've seen him build endurance. I've seen him from two weeks ago or three weeks ago to a few days ago and I see him getting better, getting stronger and I see the purpose of all this. When he gets back, we need that.

"We talk about the emotion and feel-good part of Klay coming back, but if you want to talk about our team and what he means to our team, you see us in these kind of lulls -- we hope Klay Thompson can fill some of that void. That's what he's always done for this team."

We still don't know the exact date again will share the floor with Steph Curry and his other Warriors teammates. We do know it's in the near future, though. Perhaps the very near future.

"It's great and I really can't wait. It's really not too far away," Myers said.

