Warriors hand-cuffed by Bobcats in EvCo loss

Apr. 24—BOX SCORE

At Aberdeen

BOBCATS 5, WARRIORS 0

Rochester 000 000 0 — 0

Home team 013 100 X — 5

ROC Pitching — Demers 6 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Justice 1-3; Demers 0-1, 2 BB

Rochester High School's softball team struggled at the plate and couldn't dig out of an early hole in a 5-0 Evergreen Conference setback versus Aberdeen on Wednesday night in Aberdeen.

Even with the loss, the Warriors (6-8, 3-4 EvCo) maintain their No. 4 spot in the league standings with a handful of important games left. Three of their last five league games are on their home turf.

Cal Baptist recruit Annika Hollingsworth was lights out in the circle for the Bobcats, posting 15 strikeouts and the only hit she allowed was to Cheyenne Justice. Rochester had two errors defensively and Layna Demers gave up five earned runs to just two strikeouts.

Aberdeen had a three-run bottom of the third inning in between one-run second and fourth frames. Rochester has a quick turnaround in facing W.F. West in a non-league game on Friday.