Warriors guard Shaun Livingston contemplating retiring at end of season originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Enjoy watching Shaun Livingston play basketball while you can.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Warriors guard is contemplating retiring at the end of the season, we learned through his sitdown interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

In the summer of 2017, Livingston signed a three-year contract worth $24 million. While the final season could be worth just under $7.7 million, only $2 million is guaranteed.

If the Warriors elect to part ways with Livingston (they have until June 30 to make a decision), the 33-year old might choose to hang 'em up.

"Going to another organization at this point? It doesn't sound like the greatest thing to do," Livingston told The Athletic. "It would just have to be somewhere, to me, that made sense. Somewhere warm, somewhere close, that maybe the family would want to be in. But that's a conversation for the summer.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft is averaging 4.1 points this season in 15.3 minutes per contest. He has come on strong as of late, shooting 80 percent from the field over his last eight appearances.

So why is he thinking this might be it?

"It's just all the signs on the wall," he answered. "And just more so from a physical standpoint ... this year, I've struggled with injuries more than any other year I've been on the Warriors ... dealing with my knee. Just showing up to the game and my knee is, like, softball(-sized) swollen."

Livingston, of course, suffered a gruesome knee injury in 2007. Although he's come back from the injury remarkably, it's surely taken a toll over the years.

[RELATED: Subscribe and listen to the Warriors Outsiders Podcast]

Story continues

And in case you are wondering, Livingston didn't just start pondering life after basketball recently.

"Uhhh … training camp," he revealed.

Even though the career is coming to a close soon, Livingston can still do stuff like this:

Shaun Livingston just dunked on Bayless and STEPH CURRY DIED ON THE BENCH pic.twitter.com/fEzUxdtB7p — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 30, 2019

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram