Warriors guard lands in Kendrick Perkins ‘ideal’ starting five for Team USA

After Team USA left the 2023 edition of the FIBA World Cup international basketball tournament without a medal, chatter has already begun to heat up around the 2024 Olympic Games.

On a recent episode of NBA on ESPN, former player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins revealed his “ideal” starting five for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Perkins listed Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry as one of the guards for Team USA.

Alongside Curry, Perkins named Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Via @ESPNNBA on Twitter:

https://x.com/ESPNNBA/status/1702404427011743807?s=20

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, James is recruiting multiple NBA stars for the 2024 Olympics. Curry is one of the players James has reached out to about committing to the Olympics, per Charania.

The next edition of the Summer Olympic Games are set to begin in Paris in late July of 2024.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire