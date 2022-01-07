Warriors will guarantee Damion Lee for rest of season
Michael Scotto: The Golden State Warriors will guarantee Damion Lee’s contract for the rest of the season, league sources told @hoopshype. Lee is averaging 8.3 points so far this season.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
