Warriors take on Grizzlies in West Play-In Tournament final

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James persevered through an injured ankle, a big first-half deficit and being poked in the eye late in the fourth quarter to add another highlight to his impressive resume. James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday night. James was poked by Draymond Green while driving to the basket with 2:07 remaining.