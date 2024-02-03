Warriors at Grizzlies: How to watch, stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Friday
Coming off a much-needed victory over the Philadelphia 76ers to snap a two-game slide, the Golden State Warriors are set to hit the road for five games starting with a stop in Memphis on Friday night against the Grizzlies.
Following a pair of one-point losses, Stephen Curry dropped 37 points against the Sixers to help get the Warriors back in the win column. The Warriors are now 3-7 in their last 10 games.
Heading into Friday night, the Grizzlies have dropped three straight losses.
Before the Warriors meet the Grizzlies on Friday night, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch.
How to watch:
Time: 5:30 p.m. PT
Location: FedEx Forum – Memphis
Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
Radio: 95.7 The Game – San Francisco
Stream: FuboTV (Watch for free)
Warriors Projected Lineup:
G – Stephen Curry – No. 30 – Davidson
G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State
F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas
F – Jonathan Kuminga – No. 00 – G League Ignite
C – Dario Saric – No. 20 – Croatia
Grizzlies Projected Lineup:
G – Scotty Pippen Jr. – No. 1 – Vanderbilt
G – Luke Kennard – No. 10 – Duke
F – Vince Williams Jr. – No. 5 -VCU
F – Jaren Jackson Jr. – No. 13 – Michigan State
C – Xavier Tillman Sr. – No. 2 – Michigan State
Injury Report:
Grizzlies:
Desmond Bane – Out – Left Ankle Sprain
Brandon Clarke – Out – Left Achilles
Luke Kennard – Questionable – Left Knee Injury
Ja Morant – Out – Left Ankle Sprain
Victor Oladipo – Out – Left Knee
Xavier Tillman Sr. – Doubtful – Left Knee Soreness
Derrick Rose – Questionable – Left Hamstring Strain
Warriors:
Draymond Green – Probable – Right Knee Contusion
Gary Payton II – Out – Left Hamstring Strain
Chris Paul – Out – Left Hand Fracture
Moses Moody – Out – Calf