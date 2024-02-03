Warriors at Grizzlies: How to watch, stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Friday

Coming off a much-needed victory over the Philadelphia 76ers to snap a two-game slide, the Golden State Warriors are set to hit the road for five games starting with a stop in Memphis on Friday night against the Grizzlies.

Following a pair of one-point losses, Stephen Curry dropped 37 points against the Sixers to help get the Warriors back in the win column. The Warriors are now 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Heading into Friday night, the Grizzlies have dropped three straight losses.

Before the Warriors meet the Grizzlies on Friday night, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch.

How to watch:

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

Location: FedEx Forum – Memphis

Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Radio: 95.7 The Game – San Francisco

Stream: FuboTV

Warriors Projected Lineup:

G – Stephen Curry – No. 30 – Davidson

G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State

F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas

F – Jonathan Kuminga – No. 00 – G League Ignite

C – Dario Saric – No. 20 – Croatia

Grizzlies Projected Lineup:

G – Scotty Pippen Jr. – No. 1 – Vanderbilt

G – Luke Kennard – No. 10 – Duke

F – Vince Williams Jr. – No. 5 -VCU

F – Jaren Jackson Jr. – No. 13 – Michigan State

C – Xavier Tillman Sr. – No. 2 – Michigan State

Injury Report:

Grizzlies:

Desmond Bane – Out – Left Ankle Sprain

Brandon Clarke – Out – Left Achilles

Luke Kennard – Questionable – Left Knee Injury

Ja Morant – Out – Left Ankle Sprain

Victor Oladipo – Out – Left Knee

Xavier Tillman Sr. – Doubtful – Left Knee Soreness

Derrick Rose – Questionable – Left Hamstring Strain

Warriors:

Draymond Green – Probable – Right Knee Contusion

Gary Payton II – Out – Left Hamstring Strain

Chris Paul – Out – Left Hand Fracture

Moses Moody – Out – Calf

