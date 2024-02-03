Advertisement

Warriors at Grizzlies: How to watch, stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Friday

Tommy Call
·2 min read

Coming off a much-needed victory over the Philadelphia 76ers to snap a two-game slide, the Golden State Warriors are set to hit the road for five games starting with a stop in Memphis on Friday night against the Grizzlies.

Following a pair of one-point losses, Stephen Curry dropped 37 points against the Sixers to help get the Warriors back in the win column. The Warriors are now 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Heading into Friday night, the Grizzlies have dropped three straight losses.

Before the Warriors meet the Grizzlies on Friday night, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch.

How to watch:

  • Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

  • Location: FedEx Forum – Memphis

  • Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

  • Radio: 95.7 The Game – San Francisco

  • Stream: FuboTV (Watch for free)

Warriors Projected Lineup:

  • G – Stephen Curry – No. 30 – Davidson

  • G – Klay Thompson – No. 11 – Washington State

  • F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas

  • F – Jonathan Kuminga – No. 00 – G League Ignite

  • C – Dario Saric – No. 20 – Croatia

Grizzlies Projected Lineup:

  • G – Scotty Pippen Jr.  – No. 1 – Vanderbilt

  • G – Luke Kennard – No. 10 – Duke

  • F – Vince Williams Jr. – No. 5 -VCU

  • F – Jaren Jackson Jr. – No. 13 – Michigan State

  • C – Xavier Tillman Sr. – No. 2 – Michigan State

Injury Report:

Grizzlies:

  • Desmond Bane – Out – Left Ankle Sprain

  • Brandon Clarke – Out – Left Achilles

  • Luke Kennard – Questionable – Left Knee Injury

  • Ja Morant – Out – Left Ankle Sprain

  • Victor Oladipo – Out – Left Knee

  • Xavier Tillman Sr. – Doubtful – Left Knee Soreness

  • Derrick Rose – Questionable – Left Hamstring Strain

Warriors:

  • Draymond Green – Probable – Right Knee Contusion

  • Gary Payton II – Out – Left Hamstring Strain

  • Chris Paul – Out – Left Hand Fracture

  • Moses Moody – Out – Calf

