Warriors at Grizzlies Game 5: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors can close out the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening on the road, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies put up a fight in Game 4, but the Warriors overcame their own poor play to take a 3-1 series advantage. Morant has since been listed as doubtful for rest of the playoffs by the team.

The Warriors will be without head coach Steve Kerr, who is set to miss more time in health and safety protocol. Mike Brown will coach the team again in Game 5.

Game 5 between the Grizzlies and Warriors on Wednesday night.

Date: Wednesday, May 11

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Warriors: Gary Payton II (left elbow fracture), Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury) and James Wiseman (knee injury recovery) are out.

Grizzlies: Ja Morant (right knee bone bruise), Santi Aldama (right knee soreness) and Killian Tillie (lower back procedure recovery) are out.

