Warriors at Grizzlies Game 2: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Warriors took a 1-0 series advantage in a Game 1 thriller, edging the Grizzlies 117-116 behind Jordan Poole’s 31-point performance off the bench. Poole shot 12-of-20 from the field and was a team-high +10 for the game.

Betting lines

Point spread: Warriors -2.5

Money line: Warriors -135 / Grizzlies +110

Over-under: 226.5

Warriors at Grizzlies injury report

Warriors: Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) is probable. Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury) and James Wiseman (right knee injury management) are out.

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane (lower back soreness) and Ziaire Williams (right knee soreness) are questionable. Steven Adams (health and safety protocol), Santi Aldama (right knee soreness) and Killian Tillie (lower back recovery) are out.

Advice and prediction

I’m taking the under on Tuesday. These teams combined to hit 30 3-pointers in Game 1, Jordan Poole went off and was wildly efficient, and Draymond Green was ejected. These are still teams with top-10 defenses that went under 226.5 in all four regular-season matchups this year.

Prediction: Grizzlies 109, Warriors 105

