Warriors GM Bob Myers paints NBA trade-market picture before deadline

Myers paints NBA trade-market picture in competitive West originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Warriors continue their NBA title defense this season, it appears reinforcements will have to come from within or through waiver-wire moves.

That's because Warriors general manager Bob Myers believes the trade market isn't heating up in the slightest, especially because of how competitive the Western Conference has been one month before the deadline for deals.

"I just don't see a lot of sellers right now. Certainly in the Western Conference," Myers told Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on "Warriors Pregame Live" before Wednesday's home matchup with the Detroit Pistons. "In the Eastern Conference, maybe there's a little more of a separation."

Entering Wednesday, eight Western Conference teams had 20 or more wins. The Warriors (20-18) were the eighth seed but just 4.5 games out of the No. 1 spot.

Also, teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-21), Los Angeles Lakers (16-21) and Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22) -- the 11th, 12th and 13th seeds, respectively -- all have a chance to sneak into the play-in tournament, as they're just behind the 10th-seeded Utah Jazz.

"But certainly in the West, it's tough for a team to say, 'We're out of it,' or 'Our season's over,' " Myers said. "You're just not seeing that."

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 9, and unless there's a drastic change in the standings, it appears teams will continue to look for tertiary pieces rather than make splashy deals.

And with the bench becoming more comfortable and developing chemistry, perhaps Golden State might not need to make drastic moves to improve its title-defense chances. Regardless, how the Warriors approach the trade deadline will be something to monitor.

