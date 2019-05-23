Warriors GM Bob Myers explains tricky part about Kevin Durant's injury originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Warriors forward Kevin Durant sustained a strained right calf on May 8.

The injury is more serious than initially thought, as Golden State made the following announcement on Thursday morning:

"Durant, who has not yet been cleared to begin on-court activities, continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation. At this point, it is unlikely that he will play at the beginning of the 2019 NBA Finals, but it's hopeful that he could return at some point during the series."

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is on Thursday, May 30 in either Milwaukee or Toronto, and the Warriors will provide another update on KD next Wednesday.

"The tricky thing with Kevin is you cannot have a setback because we're so up against it," Dubs GM Bob Myers said on 95.7 The Game on Thursday afternoon. "This is not something you can push hard because if you have a setback, it kind of takes you out of the equation.

"So you have to be very diligent and smart. And [Director of Sports Medicine and Performance] Rick Celebrini is great and Kevin has been unbelievable in showing up twice a day and putting all the work in that he can. You don't need to motivate Kevin Durant to want to get back."

The reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP did not travel to Portland for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals. Is it possible that he stays back in the Bay Area next week as well?

"I haven't gotten to that place yet," Myers said. "I'm speculating that at this point we're assuming he will travel ... that hasn't even really been kicked around. I think all indications are that he would go and play or continue to rehab there.

"But we haven't finalized that."

Game 2 is on Sunday, June 2 with Games 3 and 4 at Oracle Arena on June 5 and 7 respectively.

