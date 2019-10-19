Warriors GM Bob Myers breaks down what Marquese Chriss brings to team

Marquese Chriss hasn't wasted any time adjusting to the Warriors after being acquired in October.

"He's done a nice job, he's played in the five -- I don't think he's played a ton of five, screen-setting, just the littlest things," general manager Bob Myers told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike during Friday's Warriors-Lakers telecast. "Changing his angle on the screens, he's learned to play off these guys."

"Sometimes you need a bit of a wakeup call to just start doing the little things."

The little things the big man has been working on stretch beyond his playing ability. Young Chriss, at just 22 years old, has already been on four teams in three years if you include the Dubs.

When he was brought in, he was viewed as someone to not only make an impact now but down the line.

The team hadn't had a high draft pick in several years and to get someone of his age and caliber is the perfect addition to the roster as Kerr explained after acquiring Chriss.

Chriss looks forward to making a comeback after being plagued with a history of injuries. And the Warriors appear to be happy with the gamble they took. But time will tell.

