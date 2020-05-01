Warriors are Giannis Antetokounmpo’s best chance to ‘chase greatness’

No NBA fanbase is more thirsty for a player under contract with another team than Warriors fans' lust for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The reigning NBA MVP has left bread crumbs that keep NBA twitter engaged, like naming Steph Curry as one of his five favorite players to watch.

The "Greek Freak" has given zero public indication that he plans to leave the Bucks, who are in position to offer him a "Supermax" contract extension this summer in the neighborhood of five years, $250 million.

Nevertheless, Antetokounmpo's most recent tweet only created more of a stir among the Warriors faithful.

My MJ takeaway from the Last Dance documentary is that chasing greatness is a life mission. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) May 1, 2020

If he does decide to depart from Milwaukee, what better place to "chase greatness" than the Bay Area?

After all, Giannis has more wins in uniform (1) at Chase Center than Curry does.

But in all seriousness, with both the Splash Brothers expected to be back in the lineup next season, adding the Greek Freak would make for arguably the league's most dangerous trio.

Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green all have multiple years remaining on their contracts after this season, and the team has very little money committed to role players past 2020.

If Antetokounmpo wants to ascend to that next echelon of superstardom and global fame, the combination of the NBA's most successful franchise over the past decade with the limitless financial opportunities presented by Silicon Valley makes for an ideal destination.

Some have speculated that winning a championship would keep Giannis with the Bucks, something that continues to get less and less likely as the season remains suspended due to coronavirus.

If "chasing greatness" is priority No. 1 for Giannis, there isn't a better spot in the NBA than taking his talents to the Bay.

